233 Police Officers Arrested In Lagos Over Corruption Related Offences In 2018

Published:





Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal says Two hundred and thirty-three policemen have been arrested for corruption related offences in the past one year.





Edgal says of the total arrests made, 16 were dismissed, 26 demoted, one charged to court and 190 served severe punishments with the offences documented in their service files.





He spoke at the Anti-Corruption Day with the theme: “Tackling corruption through collective responsibility”. It was organised by the Centre for Change. Edgal said the command had continued to uphold the mandate of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris, which is to eradicate corruption and human right infractions within the system.





He said: “In the last one year, 233 policemen have been arrested and tried for corrupt practices. Sixteen of them have been dismissed, one policeman charged to court, 26 have been reduced in rank and 190 of them have gotten major entries in their files.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Others were given punishment relating to minor entries and fatigue to act as a deterrent to others. We will continue to partner every other group to fight corruption.”





Edgal, who was recognized by the centre as the Anti-Corruption Champion, said he felt honored that people were watching and taking note of his actions. The founder of the centre, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, said Nigeria was bleeding under the heavyweight of corruption.





“It is either we kill corruption or corruption kills us. It is also certain that all institutions must be strengthened and that there should be synergy. This is why you will find out that the Police as an institution remains the lubricant for the survival of our great country. Talk is very cheap; it is extremely easy for us to continue to talk about corruption. But to act and also ensure that we fight that cancer, there should be no game place. This is why this synergy is very important for us today" she said.

Share This