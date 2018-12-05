2019:I Have Not Seen Any Credible Presidential Candidate Yet – Bishop Onaiyekan

Published:





The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan , has said Nigerians are in a difficult situation as there is no credible presidential candidate to vote for in the 2019 general election.





According to the clergyman, the new political parties that would have joined forces to produce a credible presidential candidate failed to do so due to their selfish interests.





Onaiyekan said this when he spoke over the weekend in Abuja on the topic: “The Church in Politics: Towards the election year 2019” at an event organized by Catholic Action -Nigeria.”





Onaiyekan said that the country is in a great dilemma as it appears that Nigerians are faced with the horrible tragedy of a choice between two well-known undesirable candidates.





"We see this clearly in our country Nigeria. We hear politicians often speaking about serving the nation. It has now become a huge joke. Even the simplest village man knows that the people in authority are not serving us. This is the major cause of our problems. Rulers become dictators instead of servants of God and for the people.





"The prevalent idea that politics is a rotten game for only dishonest people is a tragic error, no matter how prevalent it may be in our society. We know that it is extremely difficult to go against this trend in our public life. The fear in fact is that the nation has been captured by corrupt people who have acquired massive power through the wealth they have stolen from us. They thus monopolize all channels of decision making.





“It is a pity that whereas there are over 90 political parties, there seems to be no viable alternative to the two mega parties that have failed us. Where is the alternative? It is a pity that they cannot come together to form a viable alternative,” he said.

