2019:APC State Will Win Oyo State Guber Election ..Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain Bola Tinubu has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was plotting to operate “container economy” if elected in 2019.





Speaking on Saturday in Ibadan at the inaugural Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable organised as part of the activities marking the 69th birthday of the Oyo State Governor, Tinubu said the outcome of the vice-presidential debate has shown that the ‘developmental economy’ of APC cannot be compared with the ‘container economy’ of PDP.





The former Governor of Lagos State argued that the developmental economy would take Nigeria to a secured next level of economic prosperity.





He, however, stated that the container economy would return the country to perpetual slavery and poverty.





The former governor also assured that he would support the APC governorship candidate for the 2019 poll in the state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.





He said: “I saw the debate, to crown my remarks. You could see the difference between a developmental economy and a container economy.





“Is Oyo State going APC? .Yes Oyo State is APC. It is progressive politics. I said in one place before, our Moses has crossed the Red Sea, no going back to Egypt. Success all the way.”





He stated that he did not feel bad if opposition parties in the State associated him with the process that threw Adelabu up as governorship candidate.





“If we do indirect primary again, I will still vote for your (Governor Ajimobi) choice of successor, because reforms, re-engineering, reinvigoration of the institutions can only continue beyond us. If the foundation is bad, the house will crumble,” he said.

