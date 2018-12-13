2019: President Buhari Host Music, Movies And Football Stars In Aso Rock

Published:





Some celebrities have on Wednesday pledged their support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.





Amongst them are Nigerian football stars, Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Garba Lawal and artistes Korede Bello, Jide Kosoko, Iyanya, Joke Silva, DJ Jimi Jatt.





They made the declaration while receiving awards for excellence from Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.





Aisha Buhari presented the awards to the celebrities for their contribution to the development of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.





She made the presentation during an event organised by the Buhari Support Organization tagged “Together Nigeria” aimed at galvanising support for the re-election of President Buhari in the 2019 general election.





In their separate responses after the award, the celebrities declared their support for the re-election of the president.





Amokachi, said the Buhari administration has achieved a lot in the fight against corruption, adding that the fight has gradually changed the narrative of Nigerians in the international community.





In his opinion, Kosoko said, his support for President Buhari is unshakable considering the successes recorded by the administration especially in the area of social investment programme.

