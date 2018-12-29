2019 Prediction :Obasanjo May Return To Prison A Second Time Under Buhari..Bishop Ituen

Published:

Spiritual leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries in Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, had predicted many national events with accuracy. In his latest revelations with New Telegraph, he reeled out shocking prophecies for 2019.

Do you have any prediction concerning the 2019 presidential election?

Has God shown you a winner? Let me start by telling Nigerians that election results will spring surprises, but in my revelation, it has been established that President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressive Congress (APC) will win the election. You may not like him but that is the truth, I therefore urge the religious leaders in the country to refrain themselves from making inflammatory utterances that promotes conflicts and disunity because God gives power to whoever He pleases.

The politicians should not consider politics as a do-or-die affair because whatever anyone becomes in life is exclusively in the hands of God. I urge them not to overheat the polity on account of their desperation to get elected.

Now that you are sure of the presidency, what about the various governorship positions?

Did God show you any state? Nigerians should take note of the following governorship candidates that will win in their respective states. Babagana Zulum of Borno State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nsima Ekere of Akwa Ibom State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano Sate, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Adebayo Adelabu of Oyo State.

Let it be on record that though Mr. Adebayo Adelabu of Oyo State will win his first term in office, I am led by the spirit of the living God to inform him that he will find it difficult to make it for second term.

In another development, Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State need fervent prayers to avert impending defeat. It should be noted that the second term ambition of the incumbent governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is very dicey.

I beseech him to pray fervently and seek God diligently, if he really wants to win. Let me use this medium to advise the incumbent governors of Imo and Ogun State that unless they are prayerful, they will experience political humiliation that will make them irrelevant in their respective states.

You said Buhari will win the polls, do you have any inclination about what his second term portends?

The second coming of President Buhari on the platform of APC will be traumatic for looters, as he is going to be ruthless in fighting corruption. He will also revisit the issue of power infrastructure because of the inefficiency in that sector that has hindered the expected economic growth.

Furthermore, I foresee heads rolling in the power sector, as Buhari will look into the fraudulent way privatization process was carried out, s o m e licenses might be revoked. In furtherance to my earlier prediction, former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be prayerful, he may go back to jail before he dies.

Your predictions seem to favour the incumbent. Do you belong to any political party?

No, absolutely not, I am very neutral and a spiritual father to all. I am a messenger who conveys message from God to humanity and nations. A true prophet should not be seen as being partisan. I advise our leaders to see prophecy as a warning and a clue to the plan of God, which can be prevented if the right steps are taken.

Prophecy should not be seen as hatred or criticism but as part of intelligence reports because even in the bible God used Prophets to warn leaders of impending crises and defeat.

But some people have accused you of working for Senator Godswill Akpabio. Is that a fact?

Let me answer this question without fear of controversy and to the best of my knowledge, that Senator Godswill Akapbio is a natural giver, an ardent advocate to the poor. I am impressed by the veracity of his generosity. It must be noted, that one of the cardinal attributes of our Lord Jesus Christ is love, which Senator Akpabio has demonstrated. It is my prayer that, others should emulate him because God takes pleasure on those who practices love and kindness.

