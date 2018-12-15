2019: PDP Is Putting The Lives Of Our Staff At Risk By It's Comments – INEC

Published:





As campaigns for next year’s general elections intensify, the major political parties and the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have been trading accusations and counter accusations on alleged plans to rig the elections.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said yesterday that the move by the electoral commission to create polling centers in Internally Displaced Persons’, IDP’s, camps in the northern part of the country was a plot hatched by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in connivance with INEC to rig the general elections.







INEC, immediately took objection to this accusation describing it as hate speech capable of putting its permanent and ad hoc staff at risk during the elections.





The ruling party, in its reaction said Nigerians were bored and tired of PDP’s daily threatrics and challenged the party tell Nigerians why it should be voted back to power.

