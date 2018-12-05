2019: Ladi Adebutu (NOT KASHAMU) Is Our Governorship Candidate In Ogun State.....PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clarifies that Ladi Adebutu is its candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Ogun state.





This declaration puts to rest all controversies, uncertainties and misgivings regarding the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun state.





Ladi Adebutu was duly elected as the PDP candidate in the primary conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC), the only body empowered to conduct such primaries, and his name and particulars have since been duly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the leadership of the party.





All PDP members, supporters and the general public should, by this declaration, completely disregard, as an impostor, any other person parading himself as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state, as only Ladi Adebutu is our flag bearer and Governorship candidate in Ogun State.

The PDP candidate, Ladi Adebutu, has already commenced his campaigns and is widely accepted by the people of Ogun state, who have expressed their readiness to freely give him the mantle of leadership at the 2019 election.



