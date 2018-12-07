2019: APC Unsettled Over Amosun, Okorocha’s Threat

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) is worried by the decision of some aggrieved members, including Governor Ibukunle Amosun of Ogun State and Governor Rochas Okorocha, to shun the APC governorship candidates in their states.





Some members, who were aggrieved by the party’s primaries, had vowed to work against the APC candidates in their states.





They, however, promised to work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





Besides the two governors, some lawmakers, who could not secure the party’s tickets have also vowed to work against the party’s candidates.





The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had on Wednesday said the party could win the governorship elections in Imo and Ogun without the support of Okorocha and Amosun.





It was, however, learnt that despite the statement of Oshiomhole, the party leaders were concerned that some aggrieved members could spoil the chances of the APC.





This, a source told Punch, informed the decision of the party to convene a consultative forum with governorship candidates, state chairmen and secretaries at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





The source stated: “The party is disturbed by the tales from some states and decided to tackle the issues head-on so as not to play into the hands of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.





“We know the party is waiting in the wings and looking for those who will be spoilers among us, so we have decided to be ahead of them.”





Another chieftain of the party cited Imo, Ogun and Zamfara states as places with a high number of dissenters.





The source said: “In Imo, Governor Rochas Okorocha has allowed his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to pick the nomination form of another party while he remains in the APC to contest the senatorial seat. We see this as handwriting that the governor will work against the party in the governorship election.





“His position and body language is sending wrong signals to our members, so we need to quickly move in to motivate our members in order to heal many wounds as may be possible. Many of them think the crisis must be handled fast to avoid a gale of defections.





“Also in Ogun, the governor has said he is working towards the re-election of President Buhari but said he would work against the party’s governorship candidate.”

Share This