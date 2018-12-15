2015 Elections: Jonathan Was Tragic Hero – Prof. Oyebode

Published:





A Professor of Law, Akin Oyebode has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a “tragic hero” after he conceded defeat during the 2015 elections.





Jonathan lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the elections and conceded defeat with many describing such action as heroic.





However, Oyebode said Jonathan’s action was not done willingly as there were higher powers who were on his neck not to do otherwise.





“I would say Jonathan is a tragic hero because he confessed about a few weeks ago that (ex-President) Barack Obama of United States was among those that stabbed him in the back,” he told said.





“His act was not an act of willingness, he was compelled to do so, he is a mistaken hero. I think we should leave history to judge Jonathan.”





