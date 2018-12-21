20,000 APC Supporters Decamp To Agabje's Camp In Lagos

Published:





A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Sunday Ajayi, says the governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode, will come back after Jimi Agbaje has ended his tenure.





Agbaje is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Lagos.





Ambode had lost the governorship ticket of the party to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who enjoys the support of influential APC members, including Bola Tinubu, a former governor of the state.





Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Ajayi, a former chairman of the APC in Orile-Agege local council development area (LCDA), said Lagosians would see more of Ambode.





His words: “Today is a very great day in the history of Lagos politics. Today is a day when over 20,000 people are crossing from the 22 local governments and 245 wards and more than 8000 units in Lagos state,” Ajayi said.





“You are all aware of what is happening in Lagos state for six months. We did ward congress, local government congress and state congresses and all were in shambles because of one man’s autocracy, Mr. impunity, who felt without him no one can live in Lagos state.





Today, we want to show him that he is no longer in the grassroots. Today, we are giving him a Christmas gift with the defection of thousands of people from the APC.





“It has never happened in the history of Lagos state whereby a governor will serve a term and you will say he cannot go for a second term, just for no reason.





You said the man that has performed excellently like Babatunde Fashola in Lagos is not a party man and cannot continue. By the special grace of God, after Jimi Agbaje, Ambode will come back again.”





