16 Years Old Boy Charged For Killing His Classmate He Impregnanted In US

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with killing a pregnant classmate and her unborn child, of whom he was the father, authorities say.





Police found 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang's body in a trash bin behind a restaurant in Mishawaka, Indiana, early on Sunday. Authorities say she was killed by that baby's father, 16-year-old Aaron R. Trejo.





Trejo was angry that Rouhselang told him she was pregnant after it was too late to get an abortion, according to court documents. Trejo told police, according to court documents: I took action....I took her life.





Trejo was charged Monday with murder and feticide in St. Joseph County Superior Court. Though a minor, he is being charged as an adult.





Rouhselang and Trejo attended Mishawaka High School. Trejo was a member of the football team while Rouhselang was a team manager, officials said.





Trejo knew Rouhselang was pregnant and that he was "supposed to be the father," according to court records. He said he didn't want a baby and neither did Rouhselang, according to the records.





Rouhselang's mother told police that her daughter, who was six months pregnant, had gone to talk to the father of her unborn child, Trejo, around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Her mother became worried after Rouhselang didn't come home after several hours. She went to Trejo's home at around 1 a.m. Trejo told her that he went to the alley behind the girl's home to talk to her, but she never showed up.









Hours later, officer found Rouhselang's glasses and bloody stocking cap in an alley. Soon, they found Rouhselang's body covered with a black plastic trash bag in a dumpster.





Police said Trejo had thought about killing his pregnant high school classmate for about a week.





He eventually confessed to police that he stabbed Rouhselang in the heart with a knife he brought from home, the affidavit said. He then put a black plastic bag that he also brought from home over Rouhselang's body.





Trejo then put Rouhselang in a dumpster after which he walked to the river and threw her phone and his knife into the water, according to court documents.





An autopsy found that Rouhselang died from multiple stab wounds and that a scarf she had been wearing at the time was tied so tightly that she was being strangled before she died, according to the affidavit.

