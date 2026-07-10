Governor Zulu Donates N50,000 To Each Corper Posted To Borno

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced a ₦50,000 cash gift for every member of the 2026 Batch B Stream I National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state, assuring them of their safety and welfare. The announcement was made during the swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Maiduguri.





Governor Zulum urged the corps members to see Borno as their second home, stressing that the state has made significant progress in restoring peace and security. He encouraged them to actively contribute to the state's development during their service year and assured them that his administration would continue to support their welfare.





The governor also reaffirmed his government's commitment to improving security, education, healthcare and infrastructure, noting that corps members remain vital partners in rebuilding communities across the state.







