Governor Sanwo-Olu Visits Flooded Areas Of Lagos , As Economic Activities Grounds To A Halt ( Pictures)

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy were joined by the Exco members to inspect the flooded communities in the Eti-Osa. The Governor and his team spent over six hours wading through floodwaters in Ogombo, Awoyaya, Sangotedo, Gbetu-Iwerekun and Chevron. These areas had been severely affected by heavy rainfall causing significant flooding.

The Governor’s tour was aimed to take assessment of the situation and develop solutions to tackle the flooding in the affected communities.





The flooding, which was chiefly caused by the blockade along natural tributaries and discharge canals, sacked some houses and roads across settlements bordering lowland in Eti Osa. This forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

The slow pace of the stormwater’s receding also

stalled trading activities in the affected areas.

Residents of the affected communities had an unfettered engagement with the Governor, explaining their challenges and concerns.

Sanwo-Olu empathised with those affected by the flood and promised relief measures to help improve their situation.

The Governor, however, said the Government had already begun clearing the water channels and removing impediments clogging the natural tributaries.