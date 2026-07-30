2027 : Peter Obi Meets Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi on Wednesday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a closed-door meeting, fueling fresh speculation over political consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Photos of the meeting were shared by Obi's campaign photographer, showing the two leaders walking together and holding discussions. A Catholic bishop was also seen with them during parts of the meeting. However, neither Obi nor Obasanjo disclosed the purpose of the visit or the issues discussed.

Although no official statement was issued after the meeting, the development is expected to intensify discussions about ongoing opposition consultations and possible political realignments ahead of the 2027 presidential election.



