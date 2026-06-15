Court Orders INEC To Deregister ADC , Others

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the deregistration of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and four others over failure to meet the constitutional requirements for political parties in the country.

Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgement, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregistered the affected parties having failed to secure 25 per cent of the votes in the last general elections in compliance with the provisions of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five political parties include ADC, Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).





Judtice Lifu, who earlier dismissed all the multiple preliminary objections filed by the defendants, ordered INEC not to allow the parties participate in the subsequent elections, including the 2027 general polls, having failed to meet the constitutional threshold.