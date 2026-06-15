Atiku Reacts To Court Verdict On ADC Deregistration

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 This is a statement issued by Atiku Abubakar’s spokesman Paul Ibe

The so-called deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) along with other parties by Justice Peter Lifu may yet be the biggest manifestation of Tinubu’s hell-bent bid to undermine the opposition and entrench a defacto one-party state. The judgment is the height of judicial rascality.




The Court of Appeal presided over by Justices Mohammed A. Danjuma, Adebunkunola A. Banjoko, Oyejoju O. Oyewumi had in Appeal CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026 and suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025 ordered Justice Peter Lifu to stay further action on the matter until the hearing and determination of the Appeal before it. The hearing for the appeal was scheduled for the 27th of October 2026. That order was dated 22nd of May 2026.


Nigerians and the international community can see the level of desperation of government of the ruling party to either have their way in the 2027 elections or destroy our democracy that was purchased at a huge cost.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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