Atiku Reacts To Court Verdict On ADC Deregistration





This is a statement issued by Atiku Abubakar’s spokesman Paul Ibe

The so-called deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) along with other parties by Justice Peter Lifu may yet be the biggest manifestation of Tinubu’s hell-bent bid to undermine the opposition and entrench a defacto one-party state. The judgment is the height of judicial rascality.





The Court of Appeal presided over by Justices Mohammed A. Danjuma, Adebunkunola A. Banjoko, Oyejoju O. Oyewumi had in Appeal CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026 and suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025 ordered Justice Peter Lifu to stay further action on the matter until the hearing and determination of the Appeal before it. The hearing for the appeal was scheduled for the 27th of October 2026. That order was dated 22nd of May 2026.





Nigerians and the international community can see the level of desperation of government of the ruling party to either have their way in the 2027 elections or destroy our democracy that was purchased at a huge cost.