Police Uncover Ammunition Near Cemetery In Gombe, Arrest Robbers Inside Edo Hotel

The Gombe State Police Command has uncovered a cache of ammunition hidden near a cemetery in Yamaltu Deba Local Council of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed in a statement that the items were discovered along Kalshingi Road near a cemetery in Kwadon

According to him, “Our officers recovered 119 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition hidden inside a sack after receiving credible intelligence at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a suspicious bag concealed under a tree.”

The police said other items recovered at the scene included two empty ammunition sacks, two bottles containing moringa seeds and one green bag.

Abdullahi added that security operatives searched the nearby bush and surrounding areas but no suspect was arrested.

He stated that the command had intensified surveillance and patrols in the area, while investigations continued to identify and apprehend those responsible for concealing the ammunition.

Meanwhile, two members of a 10-man armed robbery gang have been arrested inside a hotel in Benin City after allegedly robbing residents of the Ugbor area.

The suspects were identified as Mustapha Haruna and Abdulahi Abdulraman.

Items reportedly stolen by the gang included assorted iPhones, Samsung phones, several laptops, a JBL speaker, a power bank and an undisclosed amount of cash. Many of the stolen items were recovered from the arrested suspects inside the hotel.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said officers attached to the Ugbor Police Station launched a manhunt and tracked the suspects to the hotel after the robbery was reported.

Ikoedem said investigations were ongoing, adding that efforts were being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.



