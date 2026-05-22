Nursing Student Beheaded In Obowo, Imo State

byCKN NEWS -
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A tragic incident has shaken the College of Nursing, Umulogho Obowo in Imo State following the death of a student identified as Ms. Wendy Achumba.

Wendy, who is said to be from Ngwa in Abia State, was reportedly found dead in her apartment under disturbing circumstances, sparking fear, outrage, and tension within the school community and among residents.

The incident has left students and loved ones devastated, with many calling for a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased.

There are also growing allegations and unconfirmed reports from students and residents claiming that efforts are being made to suppress information surrounding the incident. 

However, no official statement has been released by the school authorities regarding the allegations.

At the time of filing this report, security authorities had yet to issue an official statement, while investigations are said to be ongoing.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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