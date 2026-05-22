Nursing Student Beheaded In Obowo, Imo State

A tragic incident has shaken the College of Nursing, Umulogho Obowo in Imo State following the death of a student identified as Ms. Wendy Achumba.

Wendy, who is said to be from Ngwa in Abia State, was reportedly found dead in her apartment under disturbing circumstances, sparking fear, outrage, and tension within the school community and among residents.

The incident has left students and loved ones devastated, with many calling for a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased.

There are also growing allegations and unconfirmed reports from students and residents claiming that efforts are being made to suppress information surrounding the incident.

However, no official statement has been released by the school authorities regarding the allegations.

At the time of filing this report, security authorities had yet to issue an official statement, while investigations are said to be ongoing.