Motorcyclist Arrested For Kidnapping Three Year Old He Was Paid To Take To School Daily

Operatives of the Command Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS), Sector 2, Ughelli, have successfully rescued a three-year-old kidnapped child and arrested one Kelvin Ogaga in connection with the abduction.

The arrest followed a complaint received on May 18 from the father of the victim, who reported that his three-year-old daughter had been abducted by the suspect, a commercial motorcyclist who was entrusted with taking the child on daily school runs.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly k!dnapped the child and subsequently demanded ransom of Five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) from the family. After negotiations, the family paid the demanded ransom to secure the release of the child.

Acting on credible technical intelligence, operatives stormed the suspect’s hideout in Ughelli, where he was arrested.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said items recovered from the suspect include the sum of N127,000, believed to be part of the ransom money, and other valuables allegedly purchased with proceeds of the crime, and the motorcycle used in committing the offence. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Full Statement

DELTA STATE POLICE COMMAND ARRESTS SUSPECTED CULTIST, RESCUES KIDNAPPED CHILD; RECOVERS ONE BERETTA PISTOL, ONE LOCALLY MADE CUT-TO-SIZE SINGLE-BARRELLED GUN, ONE CARTRIDGE, AND PART OF RANSOM MONEY

The Delta State Police Command has recorded further operational successes in its sustained fight against cultism and violent crime across the state.

1. ARREST OF SUSPECTED KIDNAPPER, RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED CHILD, AND RECOVERY OF ₦127,000 PART OF RANSOM MONEY





Operatives of the Command Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS), Sector 2, Ughelli, successfully rescued a three-year-old kidnapped child and arrested one Kelvin Ogaga in connection with the abduction. The arrest followed a complaint received on 18 May 2026 from the father of the victim, who reported that his three-year-old daughter had been abducted by the suspect, a commercial motorcyclist who was entrusted with taking the child on daily school runs. It was gathered that the suspect allegedly kidnapped the child and subsequently demanded ransom of Five hundred thousand naira (#500,000) from the family. After negotiations, the family paid the demanded ransom to secure the release of the child.





Acting on credible technical intelligence, operatives stormed the suspect’s hideout in Ughelli, where he was arrested. Recovered from him were the sum of ₦127,000, believed to be part of the ransom money, and other valuables allegedly purchased with proceeds of the crime, and the motorcycle used in committing the offence. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.





2. RECOVERY OF ONE BERETTA PISTOL DURING STOP SMD SEARCH;





In another operation, the operatives of the Department of Operations' Buffalo Team, while on routine patrol along the Power Line axis by Bonsaac, sighted a suspicious male carrying a black bag. On sighting the operatives, the suspect took to his heels. The patrol team immediately gave chase, but the suspect escaped and abandoned the bag while fleeing.

A search conducted on the bag led to the recovery of one Beretta pistol and one iPhone. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect and unravel the circumstances surrounding the recovery.





3. ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTIST AND RECOVERY OF ONE LOCALLY MADE FIREARM





In a separate operation, operatives of Ozoro Division, while on township patrol along Omovutotu Street, Ozoro, intercepted one suspect identified as Michael Monday, who attempted to flee upon sighting the police patrol team. A search conducted on a black handbag in his possession led to the recovery of one locally made cut-to-size single-barrelled gun and one cartridge.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly belongs to the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, also known as “Aro Bagger.” The suspect is currently in custody, and investigation is ongoing.





The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, commended the operatives for their swift response and reiterated the Command’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents across the state. The CP also reitirated the importance of Stop and search duty as a form of proactive policing which has resulted to the recovery of the two firearms. He also urges members of the public to report any suspicious persons or movement within their environment to the Police without delay.





SP. BRIGHT EDAFE, ANIPR, FCIA, FIPMD

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

DELTA STATE COMMAND,

ASABA





21st May, 2026



