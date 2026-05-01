More Suspects Arrested After Armed Robbers Attacked Army Estate In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
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 More suspects involved in the armed robbery incident that occurred at an Army Estate in Abuja have been arrested by a combined team of military 

A gang of suspected Fulani gunmen had attacked a resident of the Army Post Service Housing Estate Kurudu Abuja FCT in the early hours of Thursday 30th April 2026. 



The gunmen numbering about seven came into a compound in the estate in a bid to kidnap the resident. 

Luck ran out of the criminals when the soldiers deployed at the estate responded to distress calls by neighbors.

In the ensuring gun battle,  one of the robbers was killed while others fled with various gun wounds 

 Cknnews gathered that security agents cordoned the area and surrounding bushes and in their search , two of the suspects were apprehended and now undergoing interrogation 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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