More Suspects Arrested After Armed Robbers Attacked Army Estate In Abuja

More suspects involved in the armed robbery incident that occurred at an Army Estate in Abuja have been arrested by a combined team of military

A gang of suspected Fulani gunmen had attacked a resident of the Army Post Service Housing Estate Kurudu Abuja FCT in the early hours of Thursday 30th April 2026.





The gunmen numbering about seven came into a compound in the estate in a bid to kidnap the resident.

Luck ran out of the criminals when the soldiers deployed at the estate responded to distress calls by neighbors.

In the ensuring gun battle, one of the robbers was killed while others fled with various gun wounds

Cknnews gathered that security agents cordoned the area and surrounding bushes and in their search , two of the suspects were apprehended and now undergoing interrogation