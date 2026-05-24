Meet Stanley Osifo, The Only Aspirant Challenging Tinubu For APC Ticket

Stanley Osifo was the only one that contested against President Bola Tinubu in Saturday's APC presidential primary election.

The 50-year-old politician hails from Oluku Ward in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He attended Payne Primary School and Edokpolo Grammar School, both in Benin City, before proceeding to Lagos State University, where he obtained both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Christian Religious Studies.

Osifo began his political journey with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2018.

In 2019, he sought to participate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries.

He later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022.

In 2026, he purchased the APC’s ₦100 million expression of interest and nomination forms, successfully scaled the party’s screening process, and emerged as the sole challenger to President Bola Tinubu in the APC presidential primary election.