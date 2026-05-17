Hon Adijat Adeleye Secures APC Nomination For House Of Reps, Thanks Constituency

byCKN NEWS -
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Ogun State Commissioner for Women's Affairs Hon Adijat Adeleye on Saturday secured APC nomination to contest the 2027 House of Representatives election 

Here is her thank you message to her Constituency on the nomination 

"My heart is filled with gratitude as I sincerely appreciate all our Apex Leaders, party elders, ward executives, women, youths, and all loyal party faithfuls across Ifo and Ewekoro Local Government Areas for the overwhelming support, love, and unity displayed during today’s affirmation exercise.

The peaceful and successful outcome of the exercise is a reflection of our shared believe in unity, fairness, progress, and the enduring strength of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC). Your sacrifices, prayers, encouragement, and commitment to this journey remain deeply valued and appreciated.

I am truly humbled by the trust and confidence reposed in me and I do not take this rare show of solidarity for granted. I sincerely appreciate our respected leaders and stakeholders who stood firmly for peace, cohesion, and the collective interest of Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency. 

As we move into the next phase together, I urge us all to remain united, hopeful, peaceful, and steadfast in our shared commitment to building a Constituency where every voice is heard and every community feels represented.

May God continue to bless and reward you all abundantly."


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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