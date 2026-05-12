FUTA Female Student's Body Found Near School Premises

The body of a female student of Federal University Of Technology Akure has been found close to the University

The student, identified as 23-year-old Favour Olaniyi, was reportedly discovered in a bush area close to the North Gate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

According to reports, an empty container of a suspected harmful substance was allegedly found near the scene, leading to growing speculation online about what may have happened.

However, authorities say investigations are still ongoing, and the exact circumstances surrounding the tràgedy have not yet been confirmed.

The shocking incident reportedly left many students and residents emotional, with groups gathering around the area trying to understand the heartbreaking situation.

School officials expressed sadness over the loss and revealed that the student’s family had been informed. The institution also encouraged students facing emotional or personal struggles to seek counselling and support instead of suffering in silence.

Police authorities confirmed that an investigation has already started, while the body has reportedly been moved for further examination.