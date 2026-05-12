FUTA Female Student's Body Found Near School Premises

byCKN NEWS -
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 The body of a female student of Federal University Of Technology Akure has been found close to the University 

The student, identified as 23-year-old Favour Olaniyi, was reportedly discovered in a bush area close to the North Gate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

According to reports, an empty container of a suspected harmful substance was allegedly found near the scene, leading to growing speculation online about what may have happened. 

However, authorities say investigations are still ongoing, and the exact circumstances surrounding the tràgedy have not yet been confirmed.

The shocking incident reportedly left many students and residents emotional, with groups gathering around the area trying to understand the heartbreaking situation.

School officials expressed sadness over the loss and revealed that the student’s family had been informed. The institution also encouraged students facing emotional or personal struggles to seek counselling and support instead of suffering in silence.

Police authorities confirmed that an investigation has already started, while the body has reportedly been moved for further examination.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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