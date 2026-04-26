Soldiers Mistakenly Kill Youth Corper During Robbery Operation In Abuja

TRAGIC LOSS OF NYSC CORPS MEMBER DURING ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENT IN DEI-DEI

Headquarters Guards Brigade regrets the tragic loss of Mr. Abdulsamad Jamiu, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member during a security incident in the early hours of 25 April 2026 at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei, Abuja.

The unfortunate incident occurred when troops of the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group, on routine night patrol, responded to a distress call following an armed robbery attack in the area. Upon arrival, the troops came under gunfire from the fleeing armed robbers, resulting in a brief but intense exchange.

In the course of the engagement, Mr. Jamiu was caught in the crossfire. Despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, he sadly succumbed to his injuries. This heartbreaking loss has cast a deep shadow over all personnel of the Guards Brigade.

Preliminary information indicates that the situation was fluid and highly volatile, as troops worked to repel the attackers and protect residents of the community from harm.

The Commander, Guards Brigade, officers and soldiers extend their deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the National Youth Service Corps, and all who are affected by this painful loss. We share in their grief and stand in solidarity with them during this moment of profound sorrow.

The Brigade has since initiated a thorough investigation to fully ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. We remain committed to transparency and accountability and findings will be made available in due course.

The remains of the deceased have been respectfully handed over to the appropriate civil authorities and deposited at Kubwa General Hospital.

Guards Brigade affirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory. We will continue to review our operational procedures to further enhance civilian safety, even as our troops confront criminal elements who threaten the peace of our communities.

Members of the public are urged to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies as we work collectively to maintain safety and security.

OLAWUYI ODUNOLA

Lieutenant

Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations

Headquarters Guards Brigade

Abuja

26 April 2026