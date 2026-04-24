President Tinubu Congratulates Gov Eno On His Birthday

PRESIDENT TINUBU CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR UMO ENO OF AKWA IBOM STATE ON HIS BIRTHDAY

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, on his birthday, April 24.

The President joins the Eno family and the people of Akwa Ibom State to celebrate the governor, describing him as a diligent apostle of people-focused leadership.

President Tinubu particularly commends Governor Eno for ensuring unity, inclusion, and security in the state and for galvanising the Akwa Ibom people to rise to Renewed Hope.

The President states that unity and peace are central to progress and development, and that Pastor Eno has demonstrated a strong aptitude for blurring artificial lines, bringing people together, and inspiring them towards a common goal.

President Tinubu also lauds the governor for his social intervention schemes, including the provision of furnished, solar-powered homes to the indigent and the distribution of food to thousands of vulnerable households in the state.

The President thanks the governor for his support and prays that God Almighty grant him more years of good health as he continues to work for the advancement of the Akwa Ibom people and the nation.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

April 23, 2026