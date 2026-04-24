President Tinubu Congratulates Gov Eno On His Birthday

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PRESIDENT TINUBU CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR UMO ENO OF AKWA IBOM STATE ON HIS BIRTHDAY

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, on his birthday, April 24.

The President joins the Eno family and the people of Akwa Ibom State to celebrate the governor, describing him as a diligent apostle of people-focused leadership.

President Tinubu particularly commends Governor Eno for ensuring unity, inclusion, and security in the state and for galvanising the Akwa Ibom people to rise to Renewed Hope.

The President states that unity and peace are central to progress and development, and that Pastor Eno has demonstrated a strong aptitude for blurring artificial lines, bringing people together, and inspiring them towards a common goal.

President Tinubu also lauds the governor for his social intervention schemes, including the provision of furnished, solar-powered homes to the indigent and the distribution of food to thousands of vulnerable households in the state.

The President thanks the governor for his support and prays that God Almighty grant him more years of good health as he continues to work for the advancement of the Akwa Ibom people and the nation.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

April 23, 2026

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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