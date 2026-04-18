JAMB Releases First Batch of 632,788 UTME Results Within 24 Hours Of Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ,JAMB, has released the results of 632,788 candidates who sat for the first day of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, in what observers describe as one of the fastest result releases in the history of the examination body.

JAMB disclosed on Friday night that candidates who wrote the examination on Thursday, April 16, can now check their scores.

In a statement posted on his X handle, JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said candidates are to send “UTMERESULT” via SMS to either 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used during registration.

He explained that candidates can currently only view their scores, noting that the printing of result slips would be enabled later.

“The results of candidates who sat the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16 April 2026, have been released and are now available for viewing.

“To check their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number used during registration.

“At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available,” the statement said.

The ongoing UTME began on April 16 and is expected to continue until April 22 across examination centres nationwide.

JAMB also issued a strong warning against the falsification or manipulation of examination scores, stressing that tampering with official result messages amounts to a criminal offence.

The Board revealed that it has already arrested two candidates and one parent for allegedly falsifying UTME results using artificial intelligence and other electronic means.

Benjamin said offenders would be prosecuted, warning that any candidate found guilty of examination malpractice or score manipulation would face the full weight of the law.

He added that more results would be released in batches as the nationwide examination continues.



