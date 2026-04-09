EFCC Arrests Football Agent For Alleged N11m Fraud

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Osagie Destiny Etinosa for alleged N11 million fraud.

The EFCC in a statement released, said the suspect, who was arrested through an open source intelligence, had been parading himself on Instagram account @ officialking _ etto. as a football agent who specialises in linking footballers with foreign clubs for trials and recruitment.

The agency said in one instant case, Etinosa allegedly collected the sum of N11,000,000 from one Samuel Beke Ohazuruike with the promise of securing trials for him in Romanian and Bulgarian clubs which never materialised. Efforts by the victim to recover his money proved abortive.

The agency added that the suspect will soon be arraigned in court.