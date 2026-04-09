Adenuga @ 73: The Man and His Game!… Lessons on “Achieving” for Aspiring Entrepreneurs By Arinze Anapugars

In a few days’ time, on April 29, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., the quintessential architect of enterprise and trillionaire Chairman of Globacom, will mark his 73rd birthday.

To think that time has dimmed his fire would be profound misjudgement. For the man, fondly called the “Spirit of Africa” by close associates, life, even in the 70s, remains an unrelenting pursuit of accomplishment. Achievement is not an episode in his life’s journey; it is the story itself. Across five remarkable decades, he has not merely participated in the theatre of business; he has defined its tempo, reshaped its contours, and elevated its possibilities.

Dr Adenuga’s extraordinary achievements are such that long before the age of 50, he had already ascended to the summit of one of Africa’s most formidable business empires, spanning oil and gas, telecommunications, aviation, banking, construction, and real estate.

Indeed, so much has been written about his stupendous wealth, and expansive influence across the continent. Equally celebrated is his quiet, yet overwhelming, generosity – an almost mystifying benevolence that has transformed countless lives. However, beyond fortune and philanthropy lies a deeper inquiry: what really drives the man Adenuga?

While he is reputed for his subterranean tenacity, generally credited for his successes, the answer to the question resides more in his business philosophy which he articulated on April 29, 1993, to commemorate his 40th birthday. In the absence of a formal biography, which many of his admirers still hope he will one day commission, the treatise, entitled “Achieving”, stands as a timeless manifesto and compass for those aspiring to conquer the business terrain:

Lesson I: Cultivate the Spirit of “Achieving”

For Dr. Adenuga, Achieving is everything. It is forged in resolve, sustained by persistence, and crowned by consistency. “Achieving is a thing of resolve and persistence. It is the state of attaining success as a goal through sustained consistency. The achiever is a leader, a winner, all the time, not just once. Achieving is an attitude”, he says. This is what defines Adenuga. To conquer the business terrain, you must have the same Achieving attitude. This ethos was vividly demonstrated in his rough ride into telecommunications. After the unjust revocation of his initial license and the loss of a $20 million deposit, he did not retreat as many would have done. Instead, he returned with greater force, winning a bigger licence and ultimately launching Globacom and revolutionising the industry with the “Per Second Billing” model that disrupted the Nigerian market.

Such resilience evokes the spirit of Elon Musk, whose perseverance through repeated failures with SpaceX ultimately redefined space exploration. Both men embody a singular truth: tenacity is the mother of greatness.

Lesson II: Aspire Beyond Second Place

In the books of Dr Adenuga, there is no second place. The Achiever must strive to lead all the time: “Leading the pack is the only worthwhile resolve for the achiever. There is no room for second place. It is often said that it is not the winning that counts, but the participation”. This adage, he contends, does not reflect an achieving attitude. “It is not the mere participant, but the achiever, the winner, the leader who makes the difference that advances the course of humankind in the judgement of history”. For him, to be first is not vanity; it is vision sharpened into obsession. Leading, therefore, is an obsession.

Lesson III: Strategy, Not Luck, Determines Destiny

Enterprise, in his view, is akin to a battlefield, demanding clarity of purpose, precision of strategy, and total engagement of the self. Luck is neither a plan nor a principle. You must get your strategy right from the beginning. He explains this vividly: “High profile corporate game playing is an arena where the pervading zeal is on achieving in every single endeavour: to be the first, and always the first; to be the one who holds the aces that determine the pace of play. You do not enter the arena to depend on luck. You match your wits against others, with your entire constitution springing to action. Every fibre from innermost recesses of your being, to the fore, becomes combative in a synchronised zeal to achieve. He argues that with this strategy, you’re never going to come off the arena a loser.





When Globacom entered a market already occupied by giants such as MTN and Airtel, it did not imitate. It innovated. By democratizing access through bold pricing and disruptive models, it reshaped the competitive landscape.

Similarly, in oil exploration, while others divested, he invested, committing over $100 million to what became a historic breakthrough, as his company emerged the first indigenous producer of oil in commercial quantities.

Lesson IV: Build for the Future You Cannot Yet See

Greatness is rooted in foresight. His vision is long term. Like Warren Buffett, he believes that shade exists because someone once planted a tree. Adenuga has consistently invested in tomorrow. His investment in the Glo-1 international submarine fiber optic cable is his way of planting a tree for the digital future of an entire continent. The Glo 1 facility, commissioned in 2010, has become a silent engine powering Nigeria’s digital transformation, enabling innovation across governance, commerce, education, healthcare, banking, entertainment, etc.

Lesson V: Master the Art of Strategic Advantage

An entrepreneur who wants to succeed must aim to outwit the other man. “Essentially, running a business is similar to leading a military operation or orchestrating a political campaign, or performing as a great athlete. The fundamental principles are the same. The overriding objective is to outmanoeuvre the opposing forces; to outsmart the other party; to out-perform the competition; to outwit the other guy - to achieve. This may sound harsh. But that is the way it is”, submits Adenuga. If you want to understand this perspective, look again at the strategy behind the launch of Glo in 2003 and how he altered the balance of power and left established competitors reeling.

Lesson 6: Team wins

No empire rises on solitary strength. To be able to achieve success, entrepreneurs must engage the best hands, those with a competitive spirit and winning attitude. Adenuga pays special attention to recruitment in his companies. According to him, “Success is the goal of every business, and the most successful businesses engage the most competitive men. They are there to compete - to savour the grind and brutal discipline of epic combat - and to achieve”.

In all his businesses, Dr Adenuga spares no cost in attracting and retaining the best hands from across the globe. Despite all his wealth and godlike stature, he personally intervenes to keep exceptional individuals within his fold, a testament to both humility and strategic wisdom. Yet, he is equally unwavering in his intolerance of mediocrity, and will not hesitate to show idlers the exit door.

Lesson 7: Delegate, but never disconnect

Although Dr. Adenuga believes in delegating, he has a hands-on approach to running his businesses. A business, he insists, does not thrive on autopilot. It must be guided, observed, and continuously refined.

"You have to close-mark it because a business doesn't work very well on its own. You have to close-mark it very well from one day to the other", he often says. Adenuga applies this by being deeply involved in the running of his companies. This philosophy finds resonance in Jeff Bezos, whose meticulous attention to detail at Amazon underscores a universal truth: mastery lies in understanding the minutiae.

Lesson VIII: Let Humanity Temper Ambition

Notwithstanding the steel of his business philosophy, Adenuga affirms faith in God, fairness, and the enduring value of goodwill. Achievement, he insists, must never come at the expense of humanity.

“Let my words not be misunderstood. I do not believe that men must be dehumanised or brutalised to acquire an achieving attitude. I am a staunch believer in the Divine Presence of God, and recognise the necessity of human decency and goodwill. But at the same time, I strongly believe that a corporate player’s greatest fulfilment is that critical moment when he engages in that epic corporate combat with all he’s got and emerges as the man of the moment: the achiever.

“In the end, the achiever has a moral obligation to reflect upon the general condition of humanity in the larger field of play. Such a reflection should materialise in a philanthropic attitude – that which is responsible, organised and reasoned – as well as promotion of knowledge…”

So, true success, Dr. Adenuga asserts, carries with it a moral responsibility – to uplift, to give, and to contribute meaningfully to society. In a world such as ours where governance is gridlocked, such a philosophy is not only admirable, it is essential.

At 73, his life stands not as a chronicle of wealth, but as a testament to vision, discipline, resilience, and enduring impact – a lesson for all who aspire not just to succeed, but to achieve.

- Arinze Anapugars, a Media and Public Relations Consultant, wrote in from Lagos (anapugars@yahoo.com)