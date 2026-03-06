Why I Dumped PDP For NDC..Sen Seriake Dickson

Statement by Senator Seriake Dickson on why he left PDP

"Today, I officially announced my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and formally declared my membership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a party I founded and whose leadership has appointed me as its National Leader. The journey of the NDC has been long in the making, and I helped midwife the process that led to its creation.





In making the decision to go with the NDC, I made it clear that Nigeria must never become a one-party state. It would have been easy for me to join the bandwagon of politicians decamping to the ruling party—the APC, but that was never an option for me. My decision is informed by a number of reasons: the APC’s abuse and disrespect of the country’s diversity, its inability to effectively manage national security, and its failure to manage the economy in a manner that protects the welfare of Nigerians, resulting in widespread hunger, poverty, and disillusionment. This is further compounded by the mismanagement of our democratic space and the rejection of electoral reforms, leaving democratic liberties under threat after twelve years in power.





My decision to set up the NDC has been a painful one because of the PDP’s contribution to me, the people of Bayelsa and all Nigerians, but the reality is that we must move forward. By my nature and background, I am not a politician of convenience but one guided by conviction, principles, and values.





The Nigeria Democratic Congress is a national platform for patriots committed to building a stronger, fairer, and more prosperous Nigeria. Our priorities begin with national security, ensuring the protection of lives and property through strengthened defence and security institutions; education and skills development to build human capacity and drive national progress; affordable and quality healthcare for all Nigerians; a free-market economy guided by responsible regulation and social protection; industrialisation and local production to reduce dependence on imports; modernised agriculture and food security across the value chain; empowerment and inclusion of women and youth in governance and development; true federalism and devolution of powers to strengthen states and local governments; environmental protection and remediation of degraded areas; provision of affordable housing and modern towns; Pan-Africanist foreign policy and economic diplomacy; preservation and promotion of Nigeria’s culture and heritage; expansion of national infrastructure and transportation networks; reliable and sustainable power and energy supply; reform of the public service to ensure efficiency and accountability; and large-scale employment creation across sectors to provide opportunities for all Nigerians. The NDC will promote an independent judiciary, a free and independent press and ensure the promotion and protection of democratic norms and adherence to the rule of law.





It is for these reasons that I have chosen to align fully with the NDC as we work together to build a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive Nigeria.





I also explained why I could not align with the African Democratic Congress (ADC). I thank the ADC leaders for not succumbing to the pressures of a one-party state, however I am yet to clearly understand their position on some of the fundamental issues and principles that I strongly stand for and believe in. Furthermore, I am not sure if the ADC is a coalition or a collision, but I hope they prove me wrong. ADC leaders are personally known to me; we interact and will continue to do so in furtherance of Nigeria’s democracy.

I therefore call on all our people, and indeed all Nigerians who believe in justice, equity, and a new Nigeria, to join this movement. The NDC is a platform for all who are committed to building a nation founded on true federalism, responsible leadership, and shared prosperity for all our people.

I thank all Nigerians for their prayers and support. "

-HSD



