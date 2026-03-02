Police Council Confirms Disu As IGP

The National Police Council has unanimously endorsed the appointment of Olatunji Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed this after the council’s meeting at the State House, Abuja, which lasted about 40 minutes.

“Yes, they have unanimously endorsed Disu as IGP,” Onanuga said

The gathering began at about 2:15 pm when Tinubu arrived at the Council Chamber.

The meeting is in compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, which requires the Police Council to consider the appointment.

In its statement announcing the resignation of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun last Tuesday, the Presidency had indicated that the council would be convened shortly.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, President Tinubu will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation,” Onanuga said in the statement.

The Police Council is chaired by the President and comprises all 36 state governors, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and the Inspector-General of Police.

On Sunday, two highly placed officials in the Presidency and the police establishment confirmed the scheduled meeting

“The Police Council Meeting is on Monday,” one of the sources said.

The second source, also familiar with the president’s schedule, confirmed, “Yes, we are meeting on Monday. The usual time for FEC meetings is 12:00 or 1:00 pm.”

Those who attended the meeting are Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Head of Civil Service, Didi Walson-Jack, and Governors of Enugu, Nasarawa, Ogun, Kwara, Plateau, Ondo and Lagos.

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State also attended alongside the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Police Affairs and Interior.

Disu, 59, has been serving in an acting capacity since his appointment on Wednesday following Egbetokun’s exit.

Although the former IGP officially cited “family issues” in his resignation letter, it was reported that he was summoned to the Presidential Villa on Monday evening and informed that he had to step down.



