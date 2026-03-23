Gov Soludo Appoints 39 Year Old Chiamaka Nnake As First Anambra Female SSG

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has appointed Mrs Chiamaka Nnake as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), making her the first woman to hold the position in the state's history. The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on March 23, 2026.





Mrs Nnake, an MBA holder and Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), hails from Nawfia in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. She is a seasoned finance and public sector professional with over 13 years of experience spanning finance, strategy development, and economic planning.

Before her appointment, she served as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in Anambra State, where she led the mobilisation, planning, and allocation of state resources to drive socio-economic development. She also served as Chairman of Solution Fun City Limited. She held key leadership roles in several state boards and initiatives, including the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, the Internal Revenue Service Board, and the Small Business Agency.

As the state’s Reform Champion for Ease of Doing Business and focal point for Social Investment Programmes, she has been actively involved in championing reforms and promoting inclusive growth. She also serves as Nigeria's Chairperson for the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) Programme.

Before joining the Anambra State Government, Mrs Nnake worked as a Senior Strategy Consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, where she led over 30 client engagements across local and international markets in sectors including financial services, government, public sector and agriculture. In recognition of her performance, she received the firm’s CEO Award in 2021.

During her time at PwC, she played a key role in developing the Anambra Vision 2070, a 50-year development blueprint designed to guide the state’s long-term, sustainable transformation. She also provided technical support for the Combined Transition Plan, which has remained a cornerstone of the current administration’s development strategy.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a Business Analyst at IHS Towers, a telecommunications infrastructure company with operations across Africa, Europe and the Middle East. She also served as an Equity Research Analyst at Meristem Securities Limited, where she covered publicly listed pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Mrs Nnake holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Lagos Business School, where she earned the Beta Gamma Sigma lifetime recognition for academic excellence. She graduated with First-Class Honours in Accounting from Benson Idahosa University. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of the ACCA National Advisory Committee. She has passed Level I of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme. She has also attended executive programmes, including the Implementing Public Policy programme at Harvard Kennedy School, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Public Policy.

She is 39 years old, married, and blessed with three children. The appointment is seen as part of the Soludo administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, deepen economic reforms, and accelerate development in Anambra State.