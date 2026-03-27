God Forbid Peter Obi Becomes Nigeria's President...Femi Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Germany, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said God forbid that former presidential candidate Peter Obi becomes President of Nigeria.

He, however, failed to give a reason for making the statement during an interview with Nigeria Today News Network.

Speaking further, Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to abandon his presidential ambition to enable others vie for the seat.

He said, “I have respect for our former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, but I also believe that it’s time for him to simply say ‘let others continue the work’.”

On opposition politics in Nigeria, Fani-Kayode stated that no such thing exists because it has collapsed.

Regarding the opposition from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Fani-Kayode described the party as desperate for power, with no vision to move the country forward.

“I don’t see ADC as an opposition party: I see them as an association of people who are desperate for power. Individuals who are discredited, individuals who have no hope in hell of moving this nation forward. The opposition has collapsed in Nigeria.

There is no opposition because they don’t even know how to be in opposition. How can they keep the Government on its toes when they are busy bickering amongst themselves, fighting amongst themselves and they are fast asleep in bed snoring!”

He recalled how strong the All Progressives Congress (APC) was as an opposition party and how it defeated the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



