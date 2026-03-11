FG Distributes Food, Nutrition Items To Vulnerable Households In Plateau

The Federal Government on Monday, March 9, 2026, flagged off the distribution of food and nutrition intervention to thousands of vulnerable households in Plateau State, aimed at cushioning the effects of economic hardship and rising food insecurity in the country.

On hand to flag off the distribution exercise were Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, commissioners, local government council chairmen, and other political appointees.

The event which held at the Plateau State government house in Jos, and coordinated through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in collaboration with the state government, brought together beneficiaries from the 17 local government areas of the state, designed to provide relief and support in addressing poverty and vulnerability.


