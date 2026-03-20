2027 Order : List Of Ministers, Others That May Resign From Tinubu’s Cabinet

Following the recent directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for political appointees under his administration intending to contest elective offices in 2027, to resign their appointments on or before March 31, 2026, there are indications that at least seven ministers may be on their way out.

The party primaries for elective positions are expected to be held between 23rd April and May 30th, 2026, while names of candidates are expected to be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by 11th July for presidential and National Assembly and August 8th for governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Our correspondents report that ahead of the 2027 general elections, there are other appointees of the president apart from ministers who are eyeing various elective positions and are expected to resign.

They include ministers of state, special advisers to the president, senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, directors-general, and chief executive officers of federal government parastatals, agencies, commissions and government-owned companies, as well as other political appointees of the president.

The directive, announced in a circular issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is in line with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, and the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 polls.

The circular, signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and issued by the Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office, Ibrahim Kana, stated that the directive applies to all categories of presidential political appointees seeking to participate in party primaries or contest for any elective office.

According to the circular, all affected officials are required to submit their formal resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation not later than March 31, 2026.

President Tinubu said the measure was necessary to ensure compliance with electoral laws, uphold transparency in the political process, and promote a level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the elections.

He also urged all concerned officials to take note of the directive and ensure strict compliance, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting credible electoral processes in Nigeria.

Based on activities across states and checks this is a chronicle of some appointees who may be leaving the government soon.

Minister of power, Bayo Adelabu (Oyo)

The Minister of Power and two-time governorship candidate is one of the major contenders for the Oyo State Governorship poll in the next election. His credentials, political party and current position places him at the front row in the battle for Governor Seyi Makinde’s seat.

When Adebayo Adelabu, then Deputy Governor in charge of operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in 2018, resigned to pursue his governorship ambition, he was quick to gain political prominence riding on his family’s political legacy in the state. He is the grandson of late Adegoke Adelabu, one of Oyo’s most revered politicians.

In the build-up to the 2019 governorship poll, Bayo Adelabu went under his grandfather’s “Penkelemesi” umbrella to gain relevance. His grandfather’s name, however, could not get him elected despite flying the APC’s ticket, then ruling party in Oyo State. He lost to Makinde.

He re-contested the seat in 2023 on the platform of the Accord Party after defecting from the APC. Again, he lost to Makinde.

Despite contesting on the platform of the opposition party, President Bola Tinubu handed him a ministerial nomination and posted him to the Ministry of Power.

In December 2023, Adelabu returned to the ruling APC and he has been putting structures in place to achieve his ambition in 2027.

In October last year, Adelabu declared it was now his turn to become Oyo State governor.

The minister, who spoke in Yoruba, adopted his principal, Tinubu’s slogan of “E mi lokan” (it’s my turn), saying he paid his dues in the state’s politics.

“I have been on this journey for a while now. I believe it’s not the day you start politics that you begin to reap the benefits. I have now paid my dues. I contested against Seyi (Makinde) in 2019. In 2023, I also contested against Seyi, then as the sitting governor. But this 2027, God has shown that it’s my turn. It’s Adelabu time. Anything that belongs to Adelabu belongs to us all,” he said.

Bosun Tijani (Ogun State)

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, is one of those eyeing the governorship seat in Ogun State.

Tijani, known for his expertise in technology and economic development, has not formally declared his candidacy for the Ogun State governorship. But findings showed that he has been making consultations with major stakeholders and groups on his ambition.

Since his apointment as minister, Tijani has donated or facilitated ICT facilities in several institutions across the state, a move said to be part of his political strategy to realise his ambition.

Hakeem Muri – Okunola (Lagos)

As the search for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s replacement intensifies, the name of Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Private Secretary to President Bola Tinubu, appears to be at the forefront.

‘HMO’, as he is known, assumed office in September 2023, after resigning as Lagos State’s 21st Head of Service.

Although, he has not declared any intention to run, within the All Progressives Congress (APC), he is widely viewed as a leading contender for the APC governorship ticket in Lagos.

Many support groups have since surfaced on the social media in Lagos pushing the “HMO for governor” narrative.

Muri-Okunola worked closely with Tinubu during his years as Lagos governor and later rose through the state’s civil service, from the Lands Bureau to Permanent Secretary, then Head of Service.

Sources say he may soon be leaving his current position to realise that ambition.

Saidu Alkali (Gombe)

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, who represented Gombe North senatorial district in the sixth, seventh and ninth Senate is among those aspiring to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Gombe governorship seat in 2027 election, Daily Trust gathered.

He first came to limelight when he was appointed by former Governor Danjuma Goje as Commissioner for Information in 2007, a position he held until 2010 when he was nominated for a by-election to replace Senator Kawu Peto Dukku, who died while representing Gombe North. He was re-elected in 2011 under the PDP and served as the chairman, Senate Committee on the Nigeria Air Force.

He didn’t seek to return to the Senate in 2015. But he staged a comeback in 2019 and defeated Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who was completing his two-term tenure as governor. He was, however, defeated by Dankwambo in the 2023 general elections.

Although, he is yet to publicly declare his interest to contest the governorship seat, Alkali is believed to be working from Abuja to clinch the ticket, especially in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he is said to enjoy the support of Vice President Kashim Shettima, First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, who are among the top members’ of President Tinubu’s kitchen cabinet.

One of his close aides, who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the press, confided to Daily Trust that Alkali has been preparing his handover notes, since the presidential directive to political appointees to resign by March 31.

Pate, Tuggar (Bauchi)

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, is among those said to be eyeing the Bauchi governorship seat. He contested the 2019 governorship election under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and emerged third.

Pate’s posters and billboards have been sighted in some strategic locations in the state while some pressure groups have been campaigning for his candidacy and is said to be enjoying some backing from Abuja.

One of his close associates, Dr Jaafar Ibrahim Dass, when contacted, confirmed that Pate is interested in running for governor and refuted insinuations that he has pulled out of the race.

He said, “People started saying that he may not run because they say he is doing a good job for President Tinubu and he may not be allowed to exit. But that is a good campaign for him because it shows that he is working. I can, however, assure you that he wants to run having contested in 2015; 2019 and 2023. Another thing I can tell you is that he will first seek clearance and blessing from the president as a mark of respect to the one who gave him the appointment before leaving he cabinet.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, is also said to be eyeing the Bauchi governorship seat. He lost the APC gubernatorial primaries in 2015 and was subsequently compensated with ambassadorial slot.

His posters and billboards have also flooded strategic locations in Bauchi State, since over a year ago. His posters are also on some commercial motorcycles in the state.

Many pressure groups have also been campaigning for him, urging him to contest the governorship election, Daily Trust gathered. The minister, through his Tuggar Foundation, has also engaged in various humanitarian services

Humanitarian Minister, Doro (Plateau senatorial seat)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, hails from Plateau State and is reportedly eyeing the northern senatorial seat for the state.

The minister is from Bassa LGA, one of the six LGAs that form the senatorial zone.

Checks revealed that though he’s being persuaded to remain as minister and allow someone from the Berom ethnic group to contest the seat (considering Berom is the majority in the zone), he’s pushing to contest

A source said that the government is working to balance power through a gentleman’s agreement by allowing the ministerial seat to go to Bassa and Senate to go to either Jos South, Riyom or Barkin Ladi LGAs.

Agric Minister, Kyari (Borno)

Senator Abubakar Kyari, currently serving as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, is one of the names frequently mentioned as likely replacement of Governor Babagana Zulum.

Kyari represented Borno North Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 until his resignation in April 2022, to become the APC Deputy National Chairman, North, where he also acted briefly as APC national chairman in 2023

Politicians close to Kyari believe that he will be one of the first to resign his position as minister and join the race for Borno State governorship ticket.

Kyari, a long-time political associate of Vice President Kashim Shettima, contested for the governorship position in 2019 but stepped aside for the party’s consensus candidate.

Analysts believe he is one of the contenders that would get the nod of the vice president in this election cycle.

Dr Mathias Byuan (Benue)

Dr Mathias Byuan is currently the Executive Director, Housing Finance and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority, Abuja and a front-liner for the 2027 governorship contest in Benue State.

Although, he is the Chief Convener/National Coordinator of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu (ABT) Support Group 2027, a platform he uses to canvass support across the North central states for the return of the president to office for a second tenure, Byuan has never hidden his intention to vie for the Benue number one seat.

Recently, he pledged to prioritise welfare, empowerment, and rural development if elected governor of Benue State in 2027.

Byuan, through his Special Adviser on Media, Akange Nyagba, noted in a statement that his aspiration was driven by the “yawning governance gap in the state, where hardship has left many residents unable to meet basic needs”.

He is one among the several All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants who last Sunday attended a strategic partnership meeting of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue reportedly to curry support for Tinubu and to ensure the exit of the present administration from the Benue Government House.

Pius Akutah (Benue)

Barr. Pius Akutah, who is presently the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) on the other hand, had at different fora made known his intention to contest the Benue governorship seat in 2027.

Akutah, in February this year, inaugurated the ‘Akutah 2027 Governorship Youth Think Tank’, comprising young individuals whom he said have proven expertise in leveraging ICT skills to drive development in Nigeria.

“Collectively, we are well-positioned to build the Benue of our vision for 2027 and beyond,” he had stated.

He also distributed pamphlets through his foot soldiers at a public function recently to indicate his intention to serve Benue people as governor as from 2027.

“Hope rekindled; Benue restored is not just a sleep slogan; it is a promise of renewal, a roadmap for progress and a covenant with the people of Benue,”Akutah stated.

Hafizu Ibrahim Kawu (Kano)

Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu is the Executive Commissioner (Technical) at the National Pension Commission (PenCom), representing the North West zone. He was appointed to this position on August 7, 2025, by President Tinubu. He is eyeing the Tarauni federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives, a position he held between 2019-2024 when he lost a reelection. His posters have already flooded part of the constituency and he may soon resign soon to join the contest.





Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji (Kano)





Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji is presently serving as the Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership. He was appointed in August 2025. He is eyeing the Tarauni federal constituency seat and his posters and giant billboards have already been erected in some parts of the state.





Tsauri eyes Senate seat in Katsina





In Katsina, Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi Tsauri, CEO, African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development Nigeria(AUDA-NEPAD) is said to be eyeing the Central Senatorial district seat at the National Assembly.









Galadima eyes gov’ship seat in Adamawa





In Adamawa, the incumbent Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmed Galadima Aminu is among those eyeing the governorship seat in the state.





A coalition of youths’ groups under the auspice Tijjani Galadima Youth Forum has called on the PTDF boss to answer the “clarion call” to contest the 2027 governorship seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. His billboards and posters have been sighted in some parts of the state.

Kwara gladiators

Checks in Kwara State indicate that Issa Onilu, who serves as Director General of the National Orientation Agency is interested in running for governor.

He has confirmed his interest in the race.

Similarly, Abubakar Olanrewaju Suleiman, Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), is also said to have indicated interest in contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He recently said that he will be contesting the position after his tenure at NILDS, saying he is well prepared to serve the people of the state in that capacity.

Also in the mix is Wale Sulaiman, a renowned neurosurgeon and former aide to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who currently serves as Pro Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences Ila Orangun. He is believed to be interested in the governorship race, though there is no indication that he has resigned his position.

Sunday Adebayo Babalola is also said to be eyeing the Kwara governorship seat with some youth group openly drumming support for him. He has however not confirmed his interest. He was appointed by President Tinubu as a Non Executive Commissioner on the board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission in January and was recently confirmed by the Senate.





Meanwhile, there are speculations surrounding Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, as a potential aspirant. However, the Oyun born legal luminary has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.









Rector resigns in Kebbi to seek Reps seat





Dr Usman Sani Tunga, this week resigned as Rector of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, to pursue his ambition for the House of Representatives seat.





Daily Trust learnt that the resignation was aimed at pursuing his political ambition for the Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency Election. The Governing Board of the institution has named Dr Isiyaku Abdullahi, former deputy rector, academic, as his replacement.





Dr Tunga is one of the close associates of Governor Nasir Idris.









Resignation directive not punitive, says Governor Otu





Governor Bassey Otu said his directive asking appointees with ambitions for the 2027 general elections to resign is not punitive but aimed at protecting governance integrity.





He gave the clarification at the State Executive Council meeting in Calabar, attended by cabinet members and political appointees.





“This decision is not punitive; it is principled. It aligns with global best practices and ensures a level playing field for all aspirants while safeguarding the integrity of government institutions,” he said.





Otu urged strict compliance, advising affected officials to place the state’s interest above personal ambition.





“Let us uphold accountability, discipline and selfless service. The progress of our dear state must always come before personal ambition,” he added.









Analysts differ on Tinubu’s resignation directive to political appointees





Political analysts have offered differing interpretations to the president’s directive.





Dr. Sani Abubakar, a political scientist, described the directive as a “reinforcement of accountability and ethical governance,” arguing that it sends a strong signal about fairness in the political process.





According to him, while the Electoral Act already mandates resignation, the president’s pronouncement gives it political weight and removes any ambiguity in enforcement.





“What this means is that the president is trying to level the playing field. Incumbency advantage is a major issue in Nigerian politics, and this directive reduces the misuse of state resources by appointees who may want to contest elections,” he said.





He added that the move could also improve public perception of the administration’s commitment to democratic norms ahead of future elections.





Hajiya Zainab Musa, a political analyst, on her part, viewed the directive as largely symbolic, noting that it aligns with existing law but may also carry political undertones. She argued that beyond legality, the timing and enforcement would determine its true impact.





“The law is already clear, so this directive is more of a political statement. It could be aimed at consolidating internal party discipline or managing ambitions within the ruling party,” she said.





Hajiya Zainab also cautioned that selective enforcement could undermine its credibility.





“If it is applied across board, it strengthens democracy. But if it targets certain individuals or factions, then it becomes a political tool rather than a governance reform,” she added.





Both analysts agreed that strict compliance with the directive would ultimately test the administration’s commitment to transparency and the rule of law in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Daily Trust