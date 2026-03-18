2023 Election : Tinubu Losing Lagos Was A Big Embarrassment To Us..Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state were embarrassed by the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Lagos, vowing to ensure total victory for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde on Tuesday, during the Annual Lagos APC Ramadan Public Lecture, held in Ikeja, Lagos, described the 2023 presidential poll result in Lagos as “embarrassing.”

The lecture with the topic: “Maintaining Our Spirituality after Ramadan,” was attended by party chieftains, clerics, APC faithful for spiritual reflection and political mobilisation ahead of the next electoral circle.

Addressing party members and the general public, Sanwo-Olu urged them to begin early preparations for the 2027 general elections, stressing the importance of voter registration and participation as critical tools in securing electoral victory for the party.

According to him,” Don’t let things be like the last time, we all must get our PVCs, because what happened the last time was not good enough and we are still ashamed of it. I am serious, We are honestly still ashamed of it.

“But for things not to go that route we all must equip ourselves with our Personal Voter Cards, PVCs ahead of the next year elections.”

Sanwo-Olu stressed that sustaining the achievements of the current administration at the federal level would depend largely on ensuring the re-election of President Tinubu for a second term.

Also speaking, Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Pastor, Cornelius Ojelabi, represented by

Muyideen Daromola, urged Muslim faithful to sustain the virtues imbibed during Ramadan.

He said, “ You will all agree with me that you have seen God’s intervention in different aspect of your life during this Ramadan, to then continue to enjoy God’s fullness in the same measure, you must continue to live the holy life that you currently portray during Ramadan.”

Ojelabi identified three categories of people during Ramadan: those who begin but do not complete the fast, those who start and drop midway, and those who witness it to the end.

“We should thank Allah for granting us the mercy to witness this period. I pray He preserves us to see the end of Ramadan,” he said.

Ojelabi stressed that the theme of the lecture was both timely and relevant, urging attendees to listen attentively and apply the lessons beyond Ramadan.

“All the bad habits we refrained from during the fasting period should not return after Ramadan,” he added.

Delivering the lecture on the topic, Islamic scholar, Head Mission, Nadwat Global Assembly, Abdulrahman Lawal, urged Muslim faithful to uphold the spiritual discipline observed during Ramadan beyond the fasting period, noting that the benefits of the holy month extend beyond religious obligations to overall wellbeing.

Lawal said, “ When you fast you will enjoy good health because fasting has health benefits, it also draw you closer to God among other. You will agree with me that God has been good to us all particularly during this Ramadan but for us to continue to enjoy such givings, we must maintain our purity and righteousness to God.”

The cleric further highlighted practices such as: periodic fasting, keeping righteous company, and continuous self-evaluation as essential steps to sustaining spiritual growth after Ramadan.

Lawal, subsequently, offered prayers for Nigeria, Lagos State and President Tinubu, calling for peace, stability and continued progress in the country.







