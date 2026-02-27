Soludo's Daughter Appointed Women Leader Of City Boys Movement

The daughter of the Anambra State governor, Adaora Soludo, has been appointed as the state women’s leader of President Bola Tinubu’s political support group, ‘City Boy Movement’.

In a short statement posted by the Anambra State Media Director of City Boy Movement, Adaora was appointed to lead the women’s wing of the movement in the state.

A media aide of Anambra State Governor, Daniel Ezeigwe, also confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday, adding that the governor’s daughter will coordinate the women’s wing of the movement in the state.

This development is coming a few days after the leader of the South-East movement, Obinna Iyiegbu, known as Obi Cubana, led other members of the group to visit Soludo at the Light House, Awka, recently.

Ezeigwe said, “Anambra State Media Director of City Boy Movement, has confirmed the appointment of Adaora Soludo, as the state women’s leader of President Bola Tinubu’s political support group, ‘City Boy Movement’.

“She was appointed to lead the women’s wing of the movement in the state. It is now authentic.”

The City Boy Movement, linked to the All Progressives Congress, is a civic platform founded in 2022 to promote democratic participation, national cohesion, and issue-based dialogue.

The Movement recently rejected claims of elitism, adding that its membership spans traders, artisans, students, farmers, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, united by civic responsibility rather than wealth.

The term “City Boy,” associated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, symbolises resilience, bold thinking, and transformative leadership, serving as the Movement’s guiding mindset.