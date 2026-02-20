Police To Arrest, Prosecute TikToker Mirabel Over False Rape Claim

The Ogun State Police Command has concluded plans to arrest and prosecute a female TikTok user, identified as Mirabel, after she allegedly admitted that her earlier claim of rape was false.

Mirabel was said to have made the admission during a viral phone conversation with social media personality, VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM.

An audio recording of the conversation, shared online by VDM on Thursday, captured Mirabel admitting that aspects of her initial account were untrue.

“Yes, sir, please help me, I am very sorry,” she was heard saying after being confronted with messages she had earlier claimed were sent by her alleged attacker.

During the exchange, she also acknowledged creating the threatening TikTok account herself to bolster her narrative.

“I have been taking drugs, and I was not thinking clearly when I posted the videos,” she reportedly said.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media,said hat a Divisional Police Officer and other senior officers were at the hospital where Mirabel was receiving treatment.

The source added that she would be taken into custody upon discharge and charged in court.

“The DPO and some senior police officers are currently at the hospital where she is admitted. Once she is discharged, she will be taken into custody, and a charge will be prepared against her for trial. The essence is to serve as a deterrent to others,” the source said.

Mirabel had earlier alleged that she was attacked and raped by a stranger who forcibly gained access to her apartment in the Ogijo area of Ogun State.

The allegation, which she shared on the social media platform TikTok, sparked widespread outrage, with many users calling for swift action against sexual violence.

In a statement made on Wednesday, the police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the Commissioner of Police directed the Divisional Police Officer of the Ibafo Division to immediately reach out to Mirabel after the report surfaced.

“She reported at the Ibafo Police Station, where the facts of the case were obtained. Preliminary findings revealed that the alleged incident occurred within the Ogijo jurisdiction.

“She was promptly escorted to a medical facility for assessment and urgent attention. Following preliminary treatment, she was conveyed to the Ogijo Police Station for proper documentation and continuation of investigative procedures,” Odutola said.

She added that due to Mirabel’s fragile condition, she was referred for extensive medical care to aid her recovery and support the investigation.

Earlier, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency said it had established contact with a close friend of the woman, who confirmed that she had been discharged from the hospital.

The agency clarified that the incident occurred in Ogun State and was outside its jurisdiction, noting that relevant information had been forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

When contacted on Thursday for a reaction to the latest development, the police spokesperson said the command was still reviewing the matter and would issue an official update in due course.

