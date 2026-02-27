Police Arrest Six Pastors Over Fake Miracles In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command on Thursday announced the arrest of six men who allegedly posed as pastors and defrauded unsuspecting residents of Idanre community in Idanre Local Government Area of the state through staged “miracles.”

In a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Kazeem, the suspects were identified simply as Fadahunsi, Kolade, Tijani, Iyanuoluwa, Arijesulola and Ademola.

The police stated that the arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation conducted on February 16, 2026, by operatives of the command’s tactical teams in collaboration with Community Safety Officers.

“On 16th February, 2026, operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams, in collaboration with the Community Safety Officers, carried out a well-coordinated operation following credible information about the activities of a suspected fraud syndicate operating within Idanre and its environs,” the statement read.j

“The operation led to the arrest of six suspects alleged to have organised and executed fraudulent schemes targeted at unsuspecting members of the public.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects posed as pastors and religious leaders, staging fake miracles and spiritual interventions to gain the confidence and trust of their victims.”

According to the police, the suspects allegedly exploited the faith and vulnerabilities of residents by promising divine solutions to financial difficulties, health challenges and other personal problems, only to defraud them through false pretences and related scams.

The spokesperson added that investigations showed the suspects operated in a coordinated manner, assigning specific roles to members of the group to create what he described as a convincing and structured façade of legitimacy.

“Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the total number of victims, determine the financial magnitude of the fraud, and identify other collaborators who may still be at large,” the statement added.

The police said the suspects remain in custody and would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The command urged members of the public to exercise caution and due diligence, warning residents against individuals who use religion, spirituality or claims of miracles as a cover for criminal activities.



