Nigerian Law School Holds 2026 Administrative Roundtable / Workshop In Abuja

The Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School, on February 19–20, 2026, hosted its Administrative Roundtable/Workshop at the Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, with the theme “Horizon of Excellence: Mastering Sustainable Momentum.”

The workshop brought together senior administrative and technical personnel from all campuses to strengthen coordination, enhance institutional effectiveness, and drive operational excellence.

Declaring the event open, the Director-General, Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayomi Odusote, in her remarks she defined sustainable momentum as a commitment to consistency, discipline, accountability, maturity of processes, and digital enablement, noting that these key drivers now reflect the new operational standards of the Institution.

She further emphasised the need for stronger synergy between administrative and academic staff, stating that while “administration is the engine room that shapes the system, academics shape the mind.”

The Director-General urged all staff to align their duties and processes with the #ARISE Framework, which stands for: Academic Excellence, Research and Service, Infrastructure, Sustainability, and Enhanced Technology. She noted that the framework is designed to reinforce administrative reliability and ensure that the Nigerian Law School remains positioned for global competitiveness.

The workshop featured a series of panel discussions and roundtable engagements on strategic themes, including: strengthening synergy toward achieving the Institution’s vision and mission; upholding professionalism and enforcing discipline among staff and students; advancing digitisation processes and workflow automation; leading with impact through emotional intelligence and strategic team building; maintaining confidentiality and data protection, particularly when handling sensitive information; and addressing personal challenges in the workplace.