Lady Commits Suicide After Fiance Called Off Their Wedding

A cloud of grief has enveloped a community following the tragic death of a young woman, identified as Don Christabel, who reportedly took her own life after her fiancé allegedly called off their planned wedding.

According to a Facebook User Vivian Ifeoma Idoko who posted the story ,  the wedding had been scheduled to take place soon before it was abruptly cancelled off



Friends and neighbours described the deceased as deeply affected by the development, noting that she appeared emotionally distressed in the days leading up to her death.

Don Christabel was later found unresponsive and was rushed for medical attention, but was confirmed dead shortly thereafter. 

The police have since commenced preliminary inquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, while the family has been thrown into mourning.

Her post on the incident 



