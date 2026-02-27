If Jonathan Was Defeated As An Incumbent, Same Can Happen To Tinubu In 2027...Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Buba Galadima, has warned that Nigerians may strongly express their anger at the ballot box in 2027 if economic hardship and insecurity persist under the current administration.

Galadima spoke on Thursday while appearing on Politics Today, where he criticised the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress and dismissed claims that living conditions have improved.

He cautioned authorities against underestimating public frustration, citing cases of arrests linked to public commentary.

“Look at young men in Kano who go to the radio to make an opinion. They have been arrested and sent to jail. Sometimes tried in the night by judges who are forced to jail them,” he said.

Galadima added that such actions could fuel wider discontent if not addressed.

“This, now things start small, small. You don’t know how they can blossom and become something else. They shouldn’t play. They shouldn’t presume that Nigerians are gullible and that they cannot react,” he said.

Drawing parallels with the 2015 general election, Galadima argued that Nigerians had previously demonstrated their readiness to vote out a sitting government over insecurity, particularly in the North-East.

“They should remember, and they know better, that when things got to less than 10 per cent of the situation we find ourselves in in 2015, Nigerians rose to the occasion and removed that government,” he said, referring to the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

“If you can remove Jonathan’s government for a simple insecurity in the Northeast, what would you be doing to the APC government? I think we have to cut them into pieces,” Galadima added.

He also accused the Federal Government of weakening the agricultural sector through import policies and high production costs, particularly the rising price of fertiliser.

“This government has killed agriculture deliberately, disenfranchising farmers who are 75 per cent of the Nigerian population. You have to buy a bag of fertiliser for 60,000 naira to 70,000 naira,” he said.

Rejecting the administration’s claim that economic hardship is easing, Galadima said farming activity in rural areas was declining.

“How can you disenfranchise 75 per cent of your population for the interest of one contractor or one supporter? The massive importation of grains,” he said.

He added that during a recent visit to Maiduguri, farming activity was noticeably low.

“Now this year I travelled to Maiduguri… there is nobody doing any dry farming. Let the government send researchers to find out now. If there is no famine, all the rice mills — over 1,000 of them established during Buhari’s time — will be killed,” he said.











