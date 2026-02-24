How We Curtailed Lagos Airport Fire Incident..FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) provides this comprehensive update on the fire incident at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Emergency response operations remain active, with coordinated firefighting, rescue, and safety teams continuing containment and recovery efforts.

A crane was successfully deployed to support rescue operations at the Control Tower, and all fourteen (14) persons initially trapped have been safely rescued and fully evacuated from the facility.

A total of six (6) casualties — comprising three males and three females — were recorded, all of whom are in stable condition. One affected individual has been transferred to the FAAN Headquarters Hospital for further medical evaluation and remains stable.

As an additional safety precaution, the sixth floor of the affected facility has been completely evacuated to support ongoing emergency operations and risk mitigation.

Preliminary findings from the Fire Service indicate that the fire originated from the server room on the first floor of Terminal 1. The fire within the departure hall is now largely under control, while responders continue close monitoring to prevent any spread to adjoining sections of the terminal.

In line with established safety protocols, the airspace remains temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is actively working to establish a temporary Control Tower to enable the safe and timely restoration of airport operations as soon as practicable.

FAAN confirms that all emergency procedures were promptly activated and continues to collaborate with relevant emergency and support agencies to safeguard lives, infrastructure, and operational integrity.

Further verified updates will be communicated as more information becomes available.