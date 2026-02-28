GPBN Congratulates New IGP Tunji Disu, Urges Comprehensive Police Reforms

The Guilds of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) has congratulated the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, describing his appointment as well-deserved and timely.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Guild by its National Public Relations Officer, Abiola Alaba Peters, the association said Disu’s elevation to the position of Inspector General of Police is a testament to his years of dedicated service, professionalism, and commitment to national security.

According to the statement, the Guild expressed confidence in Disu’s leadership capacity, strategic insight, and experience, noting that his tenure has the potential to strengthen the operations of the Nigerian Police Force and restore public confidence in policing across the country.

The Guild also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding Disu worthy of the nation’s top policing office. It described the President’s decision as a demonstration of trust in Disu’s competence and integrity, especially at a time when the country is faced with evolving security challenges.

While congratulating the new police chief, GPBN urged him to prioritize comprehensive reforms within the Nigerian policing system. The Guild emphasized the need for modernization of operational strategies, intelligence-driven policing, improved welfare for officers, and strengthened professionalism across all ranks.

The statement further called for enhanced community engagement and accountability, stressing that respect for human rights and the adoption of technology-driven solutions are critical to repositioning the Force to effectively tackle contemporary security threats.

“The responsibility of leading the Nigerian Police Force at this pivotal time in our nation’s history requires courage, integrity, and vision,” the statement read, adding that the Guild believes Disu possesses these qualities in abundance.

GPBN reiterated its commitment to promoting constructive engagement and responsible reportage, noting that professional bloggers have a role to play in fostering trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

The Guild concluded by wishing the new Inspector General of Police wisdom, strength, and success in office, expressing hope that his tenure would usher in a new era of reform, professionalism, and renewed public confidence in the Nigerian Police Force.