Former Lagos CP Adegoke Fayoade Promoted To Deputy Inspector General Of Police

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of Assistant Inspector General AIG Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The decision was reached on Friday, February 20, 2026, following Mustapha’s performance in the Commission’s written examination and oral interview.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission’s spokesman, Torty Kalu, said the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd.), charged the new DIG to see his promotion as a call to higher responsibility.

He expressed confidence that Mustapha’s experience in technology-driven policing and stakeholder engagement would contribute to improved national security.

Fayoade had previously served as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, and AIG Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun States, among other postings.

