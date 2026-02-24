Fidelity Bank To Train Women In Sustainable Entrepreneurship

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the launch of the second edition of its flagship women-empowerment initiative, the HerFidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0, which is designed to equip women with practical, income‑generating skills and structured pathways to entrepreneurship.

According to the lender, on Monday, this HAP 2.0 will build on the success of its inaugural edition held in 2023.

Speaking with journalists at a media chat ahead of the launch of HAP 2.0, the Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osita Ede, explained that the initiative has been enhanced to deliver greater impact.

“Her Fidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0 reflects our commitment to continuous improvement. Having evaluated feedback from the first edition, we have returned with stronger partnerships and deeper mentorship programmes to ensure that women acquire not just skills, but sustainable economic opportunities.

“At the heart of the programme is guided, real‑world learning.

Participants will undergo intensive apprenticeship training under reputable institutions and industry experts across select fields such as hair styling, shoemaking, auto mechatronics, and interior decoration,” Ede said.

He noted that the HerFidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0 goes beyond skills acquisition by offering participants a wide range of business advisory services. These include business and financial literacy training; mentorship support throughout the apprenticeship journey; access to Fidelity Bank’s women‑focused and SME financial solutions; as well as guidance on business formalisation and growth strategies.

Further emphasising the bank’s vision, Ede said, “By integrating structured mentorship with entrepreneurial development, Fidelity Bank is positioning women not just as trainees, but as future employers, innovators, and economic contributors within their communities.” This aligns with our mandate to help individuals grow, businesses thrive, and economies prosper.”

Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged commercial deposit money bank serving over 10 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and its United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.