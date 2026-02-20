El-Rufai’s Lawyer Kicks As ICPC Raid Abuja Home

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday spent a second night in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission amid protests by his lawyers over the search of his residence.

El-Rufai was initially detained on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and released late Wednesday.

He was, however, immediately taken into custody by the ICPC, where he has remained since.

Prior to his arrest, El-Rufai had written to the ICPC through his lawyers, indicating his willingness to honour an invitation on Tuesday.

This followed an incident at the airport where his passport was reportedly seized by operatives of the Department of State Services.

An ICPC official confirmed on Thursday night that the former governor was still with the commission but declined to disclose details of the investigation.

“He is still very much with us. I can’t say the offence he is being investigated for. I have not really been in the office, but I was informed that the former Kaduna State governor is still with us,” the source said.

The ICPC had earlier confirmed taking custody of El-Rufai on Wednesday night, but similarly refused to state the offence under investigation.

There have been unverified claims that the probe is linked to the failed N11.1bn Joint Venture Kaduna light rail project, but efforts to independently confirm this were unsuccessful.

Repeated calls and messages to the ICPC spokesman, John Odey, were not returned.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai’s media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, said on X that operatives of the ICPC searched the former governor’s residence on Aso Drive, Abuja.

According to him, El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, condemned the action as unlawful and a violation of due process and fundamental rights.

“The Aso Drive residence of Malam Nasir @elrufai was today searched by the ICPC. Ubong Akpan, Malam El- Rufai’s lawyer, condemned the action as unlawful and a clear violation of legal procedures and fundamental rights,” he posted on X.