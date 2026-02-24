Borno Command Loses 2 Asst Commissioners Of Police In 2 Days

The Borno State Police Command is mourning the loss of two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) who died barely 24 hours apart.

In a statement issued on Monday, the command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said the officers died between February 20 and 21, 2026.

“The command lost ACP Danjuma Muhammed (AC X-Squad), who passed away on 20/02/2026 following a protracted illness, and ACP Abubakar A. Balteh, who died in a fatal motor accident on 21/02/2026,” he said.

Daso added that a tribute was observed during Monday’s briefing attended by members of the management team, Heads of Departments (HODs) and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Maiduguri.



