Borno Command Loses 2 Asst Commissioners Of Police In 2 Days

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Borno State Police Command is mourning the loss of two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) who died barely 24 hours apart.

In a statement issued on Monday, the command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said the officers died between February 20 and 21, 2026.

“The command lost ACP Danjuma Muhammed (AC X-Squad), who passed away on 20/02/2026 following a protracted illness, and ACP Abubakar A. Balteh, who died in a fatal motor accident on 21/02/2026,” he said.

Daso added that a tribute was observed during Monday’s briefing attended by members of the management team, Heads of Departments (HODs) and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Maiduguri.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال