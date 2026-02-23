Army Rescue Five Kidnapped Travellers In Enugu

Troops of the Joint Task Force Southeast (JTF SE) Operation UDO KA have rescued five kidnapped victims after repelling an attack on commuters by suspected armed criminals along the 9th Mile axis of Enugu State.

The incident occurred at about 6:55 p.m. on February 20, 2026 when the troops responded to a distress call indicating that assailants had attacked travellers heading towards Anambra State.

The Army in a statement on Saturday, said on arrival at the scene, the troops engaged the attackers in a gun duel, forcing them to abandon the victims and flee into nearby surroundings.

Five kidnapped persons were successfully rescued during the operation, while the vehicle used by the victims was also recovered.

“Troops of the Joint Task Force Southeast (JTF SE) Operation UDO KA have recorded another significant operational success following a rapid and coordinated response to a distress call received about the kidnap incident along the 9th Mile axis in 82 Division Area of Responsibility,” the statement read.

The distress call received at about 6:55pm on Friday 20 February 2026 indicated a suspected IPOB/ESN attack on commuters travelling towards Anambra State.

“The troops immediately mobilised to the scene and decisively engaged the armed elements with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvre.

“The swift and well-coordinated response compelled the criminals to abandon their captives and fled.

“Consequently, five kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed and their vehicle recovered intact.

“In the aftermath of the operation, troops intensified aggressive patrols and sustained area domination efforts to forestall any regrouping, track fleeing suspects and deny criminal elements freedom of action.”



