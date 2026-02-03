Army Assures Onitsha Main Market Traders Of Safety

The Headquarters 82 Division, Nigerian Army wishes to commend the courageous and patriotic traders of Onitsha Main Market for their bold decision to reopen their businesses after years of yielding to the empty threats of enemies of the nation.

This decisive action represents a collective stand for peace, security, and economic progress in Anambra State and the South-East region at large.

For years, criminal elements masquerading as freedom fighters have instilled fear and undermined the livelihoods of hardworking citizens.

Their actions, aimed at crippling commerce, destabilising communities, and eroding confidence in government institutions, have long been countered by security efforts. The renewed courage of these patriotic traders further validates the significant strides made by security agencies. By rejecting intimidation and resuming lawful business activities, they have demonstrated resilience and an unwavering commitment to peace and progress.

On this note, the Division assures all stakeholders that Onitsha Main Market, and indeed all economic centres across the region, will be adequately protected through all necessary measures.

Security forces remain fully deployed and on high alert, while intelligence-led operations continue to dismantle the remnants of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network from their hideouts. The safety of lives and property of traders and all law-abiding citizens remains our highest priority.

Residents are therefore urged to go about their lawful activities without fear, reject intimidation, and remain resolute in the face of empty threats. The Nigerian Army stands ready at all times to defend the people against those bent on undermining the economic prosperity of the South-East.

All criminal elements are hereby warned to lay down their arms, renounce violence, and embrace peace. Unrepentant offenders will face the full weight of the law and the decisive force of security agencies. There will be no hiding place for enemies of peace.

The Division reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of all citizens, the security of lives and property, and the defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty. Members of the public are encouraged to disregard false or malicious threats intended to undermine ongoing peace support efforts and to provide credible information on any security concerns for prompt action.

Together, we shall defeat all acts of terrorism and sustain lasting peace in the region.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division and Commander Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA, Major General Oluremi Fadairo, appreciates the political will and steadfast support of the Anambra State Government. This collaboration has been instrumental in ongoing efforts to restore normalcy, strengthen security, and create an enabling environment for commerce and development to thrive.