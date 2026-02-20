Alleged Rape Of Tiktoker..Ogun State Govt Confirms Safety Of Survivor

Statement Issued By Ogun State Commissioner For Women Affairs

ALLEGED RAPE OF TIKTOKER: OGUN CONFIRMS SAFETY OF SURVIVOR

Ogun State Government has initiated a coordinated, multi-sectoral response to allegations of sexual assault reported by a social media (Tiktoker) content creator named Mirabel, confirming that the survivor has been admitted to a State-owned health facility, where she is currently receiving comprehensive medical attention, investigation and psychosocial support, and is responding positively to medical treatment.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye, disclosed this shortly after visiting the survivor at the health facility, in company of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and the Medical Director of the facility.

She stated that the visit was aimed at assessing the survivor’s condition and ensuring that appropriate medical and welfare interventions were being promptly administered.

The Commissioner, who commended the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Police Command for its prompt and timely action immediately the case was transferred to the State, also lauded the prompt response of the team in the State-owned medical facility and the State Ministry of Justice.

"This structured approach is intended to protect the survivor’s welfare while guaranteeing that investigations are conducted professionally, thoroughly, and strictly on the basis of verifiable evidence”, Adeleye said.

She added that detailed examinations and all required clinical procedures are being carried out in line with established standards for managing cases of alleged sexual assault, while the security agency is carrying out their investigation simultaneously.

“The welfare, dignity, and safety of every survivor remains our utmost priority. The Prince Dapo Abiodun led- administration maintains a zero-tolerance stance on sexual and gender-based violence, stressing that “while we stand firmly with survivors, we are equally guided by due process. Investigations must be evidence-based, transparent, and fair to all parties involved, even as whosoever is found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner while assuring that further updates would be communicated at the appropriate time as credible findings emerge from ongoing investigations, urged members of the public to avoid speculative narratives or sensational commentary capable of undermining due process while assuring that the State Government would get to the root of the matter to determine the veracity of the claim.



